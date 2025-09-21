Hint System Added, useful hints are displayed at the top of the screen

Holding Right Mouse while walking now zooms to First Person Perspective

CTRL+Shift+Z will toggle the Dash while driving

2 Socials buttons added to settings 3rd to follow

[Changes] Default Walk and run speeds changed - old walk speed was 600 is now 100 <can be changed in settings>, old runspeed was stupidly high

[Bugfix] Fixed the Next Maze Button

