21 September 2025 Build 20068537 Edited 21 September 2025 – 22:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hint System Added, useful hints are displayed at the top of the screen
Holding Right Mouse while walking now zooms to First Person Perspective
CTRL+Shift+Z will toggle the Dash while driving
2 Socials buttons added to settings 3rd to follow
[Changes] Default Walk and run speeds changed - old walk speed was 600 is now 100 <can be changed in settings>, old runspeed was stupidly high
[Bugfix] Fixed the Next Maze Button

