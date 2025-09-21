 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20068504 Edited 21 September 2025 – 22:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Burden of Truth, the sequel to Burden of Proof, has just released, but there were a few lingering problems with the first game that I wanted to address to prepare it for newcomers to the series! To better set up the game for future fixes, I revamped the build process to make exports easier and finally addressed some of the terrible controller mappings that the game was using before. Let's check out the details!

Update Details

Version 1.0.11

  • Corrected XInput button check for inspecting

  • Attempted fix for splash image not showing up

Version 1.0.10

  • Changelog and README files are now in .txt format

  • Upped the sample count for all Ambient Occlusion settings to reduce flickering

  • Enforced US region mode as a safeguard for parsing methods

  • Updated build pipeline for a more automated export process

  • Dropped support for PS4 controller type

  • Controller options are now AUTO1 and AUTO2, both now handle XInput correctly

PS4 controller support was available at the time of release mainly because it was the controller I had access to while developing, however, nowadays I believe this controller is quite rare, and almost everyone will be using an XBox controller. By focusing just on XBox/XInput controller configurations, I was able to get them correct and working for the new AUTO settings in the options menu. If you're still using a PS4 controller, Steam or a 3rd party app will be able to convert the inputs to XBox input, which should now work properly. Menus are still not navigable by controller, so I still wouldn't recommend using one for this game, but if it helps with investigations or just continuing to the next line in Novel Mode, it should finally work well with the most common hardware. There is still the option to disable controller input if something goes wrong.

Lastly, a region parsing fix that plagued Burden of Truth was implemented just in case it's encountered on this game, and the flickering of the ambient occlusion should be reduced thanks to increased sample counts. If you still encounter flickering, try increasing the game's resolution and increasing the SSAO quality to the highest value. Unfortunately, this is the best I can do with this old tech stack, but I hope it makes the visuals at least a bit more bearable on modern displays.

That's all for now, and thanks for playing!

- Matt

