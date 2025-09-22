Welcome Commanders, it's time for a major update!

The Synthetic Division, our 3rd squad, comes into the game! This patch will introduce our new deadly squad, which we hope you will enjoy playing and taking on challenges with. And of course, a bunch of new commands, fixes and changes to discover right here!

The Synthetic Squad

The Synthetic Squad has not 1, not 2, but 3 special rules that set them apart from all the rest:

They are Androids, meaning they outperform all regular Soldiers. This is reflected in the stats across the board.

Being an Android is not all nice. Androids cannot heal by regular means, meaning they can’t get any of the healing Commands. Instead of repairing an Android, you must spend Credits through the Asset Management screen.

They have access to Breach Protocols Commands. When they explore the room, they get to provide Access Points to the Commander, allowing for the use of unique commands that manipulate the Hulk.

Check out our video on the Squad #3: The Synthetic Division:

New Commands

With this new squad, we are adding 6 powerful commands to take advantage and keep control of your mission:

Hack Doors: This is the bread and butter of Synthetic Squad. It allows Androids to avoid unnecessary combat, while also setting up for Ingite and Vent Room if things take a more drastic turn.

Download Schematics: Getting to see the entire Hulk structure early can provide a lot of advantages. It’s also a great way to get access to the following Breach Protocols across the entire level.

Pull Camera Recordings: Exploring faster means you get to be more efficient.

Subsonic Disruption: Coming face-to-face suddenly with a Xenos Spawner can be devastating for the Androids. You now get to stall enemy waves to get out of such situations.

Ignite Room and Decompress Room: Dealing with Xenos without even engaging with them is the best way to avoid damaging your precious Androids.

Changes

Addition of four new commander ranks, in which all of the above are distributed as rewards.

The graphics of the explored tiles to be more distinct.

Both the current and max HP of soldiers are now shown on the UI.

The buttons for Next Page/ Previous Page (Q/E) are now shown in the battlescreen footer. They move the cursor by 10 positions, extra helpful in the new room-centric squad.

Hive will now remain seen once it is explored, even if it is out of sight. Remember, you can use Focus to get to it!

You can no longer give Recon to units if the entire hulk is explored, and added a tooltip for it.

Fixed

There was an Elite mission that required a package delivery and 5 intel collections. It was meant to be 3 Intel.

There was a challenge at rank 6 that was supposed to award the Recon Specter Gear, but it was bugged.

Flash Grenade conferred -2 Speed instead of -4 as it was described.

Balancing

Changed the purchase cost of the following Commands: Flash Grenade, Mine, Head to Room, First Aid Kit, Retask (Overwatch) 3 → 2

We decided to boost the loadout of the Sentinel squad. They now start with the Inject Kinetra command.

MASS Carbine was not delivering to our expectations. It now fires 2 shots per action, allowing it to take out Scouts at 5 tiles away with each of those shots, and making it the highest DPS in the game. Cost 4 → 8

The SAP Rifle’s cost no longer makes sense compared to the other weapons. Cost 6 → 4.

Increased the damage from the Mine from 25 → 30. Now it can take out Maulers.

Last update, we reduced the Mine activation time in order to make it more viable when placed on Xenos spawn points. It made it kinda pointless in all other cases so we reverted the change. Mine countdown 0.75 → 2.

Increased the AoE damage from the Kinetic Warhammer 2 → 5.

We are trying to avoid nerfs generally, but this was needed. Speed scaling is being reduced. Each point of speed will now impact the duration of actions less 0.25 → 0.15. This sure seems like a big change, but we find it necessary in order to allow for diverse strategies and builds to shine.

What's next?

So in the past 2 months, we have received hundreds of bug reports and comments, and we want you to know you have read them all. Every single one. If you have sent something and it hasn’t been done yet, we ask for just a bit more patience. We will now be focusing on all that feedback. Thank you for supporting Xenopurge with your reviews and words of encouragement; they fuel our passion. See you soon and stay tuned for the 1.0 release!

