21 September 2025 Build 20068380
Update notes via Steam Community

Patch v3.0: Minor Bugfixes

-Fixed an issue with Ch4 Achievement not registering

-Fixed an issue with Lung Achievement not registering

-Increased Avril's MP

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3571691
