GAMEPLAY CHANGES
The manual save button has been removed, the game now auto-saves much more often
Reset all progress button has been added to the main menu
New run button in the options panel has been changed to read abandon run, same functionality
The start run button in the main menu has been changed to continue, same functionality
Updates to the environment art have been made
Minor updates to the particle effects have been made
BUG FIXES
The corruption eye animation no longer blocks certain click events, this was blocking hovering over the deck count for the tooltip and the back button on the music options at high corruption
Corruption icon that slides across the bar had a similar problem
Flickering in the ground after playing the tutorial has been fixed
Several small fixes to the tutorial, liquidation should always reactivate after the fight despite triggering the tutorial text or not, triggering double tooltips causing it to lock up is no longer possible, and all the tutorial information should clear more cleanly after completing
Music options have been cleaned up, cd art was getting scrambled in some cases
SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES
Steel Demon changed to grant all Gorps 60 power and 30 armor, instead of just one
High Visibility nerfed, reduces corporate card cost by 400, down from 500
Luxury Fork now pulls a rare from both sets of cards instead of only set 1
Salesman Ale fixed to always create a demon if there is room in hand
Inflated Ego now correctly only targets Agents
Memory Wipe now correctly only targets Agents
Keen Awareness hitbox fixed to only target a single Cat
Bio Accelerant hitbox fixed to only target a single Alien
Virtual Blindfold hitbox fixed to only target a single Character
Crawl for Favor hitbox fixed to only target a single Agent