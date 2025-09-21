GAMEPLAY CHANGES

Minor updates to the particle effects have been made

Updates to the environment art have been made

The start run button in the main menu has been changed to continue, same functionality

New run button in the options panel has been changed to read abandon run, same functionality

Reset all progress button has been added to the main menu

The manual save button has been removed, the game now auto-saves much more often

BUG FIXES

The corruption eye animation no longer blocks certain click events, this was blocking hovering over the deck count for the tooltip and the back button on the music options at high corruption

Corruption icon that slides across the bar had a similar problem

Flickering in the ground after playing the tutorial has been fixed

Several small fixes to the tutorial, liquidation should always reactivate after the fight despite triggering the tutorial text or not, triggering double tooltips causing it to lock up is no longer possible, and all the tutorial information should clear more cleanly after completing