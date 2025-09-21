 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong BlockBlasters Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20068313 Edited 21 September 2025 – 21:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

  • The manual save button has been removed, the game now auto-saves much more often

  • Reset all progress button has been added to the main menu

  • New run button in the options panel has been changed to read abandon run, same functionality

  • The start run button in the main menu has been changed to continue, same functionality

  • Updates to the environment art have been made

  • Minor updates to the particle effects have been made

BUG FIXES

  • The corruption eye animation no longer blocks certain click events, this was blocking hovering over the deck count for the tooltip and the back button on the music options at high corruption

  • Corruption icon that slides across the bar had a similar problem

  • Flickering in the ground after playing the tutorial has been fixed

  • Several small fixes to the tutorial, liquidation should always reactivate after the fight despite triggering the tutorial text or not, triggering double tooltips causing it to lock up is no longer possible, and all the tutorial information should clear more cleanly after completing

  • Music options have been cleaned up, cd art was getting scrambled in some cases

SPECIFIC CARD CHANGES

  • Steel Demon changed to grant all Gorps 60 power and 30 armor, instead of just one

  • High Visibility nerfed, reduces corporate card cost by 400, down from 500

  • Luxury Fork now pulls a rare from both sets of cards instead of only set 1

  • Salesman Ale fixed to always create a demon if there is room in hand

  • Inflated Ego now correctly only targets Agents

  • Memory Wipe now correctly only targets Agents

  • Keen Awareness hitbox fixed to only target a single Cat

  • Bio Accelerant hitbox fixed to only target a single Alien

  • Virtual Blindfold hitbox fixed to only target a single Character

  • Crawl for Favor hitbox fixed to only target a single Agent

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link