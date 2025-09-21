 Skip to content
Major 21 September 2025 Build 20068291 Edited 21 September 2025 – 21:59:32 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Farming has arrived in the land of Ursa! Grow crops, infuse them with Aether, and bring new magic to your shop.

Starting at level 5, you can now unlock special contracts from the Order of Sprout & Glass. With the use of terrariums or farming plots, you can grow 8 unique crops. Each crop can be infused with magical Aether, leading to 10 different variations each—that’s 80 growable items total! Your shelves are about to get crowded.

Stormsprout Wand

No farm is complete without the right tools. The Order provides the Stormsprout Wand, a magical implement that summons storm clouds to water your crops for the day. Farming with flair!

Cheese Has Gotten Cheesier

One of the new crops (and its infusions) can be crafted into cheese. Which one? Milkweed. Yes, milkweed cheese is now a thing.

Farming Guide

Feeling lost? Each terrarium or farm plot comes with a built-in guide. Use the alternative action (right click on mouse) and it will walk you through step by step.

