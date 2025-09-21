Farming has arrived in the land of Ursa! Grow crops, infuse them with Aether, and bring new magic to your shop.



Starting at level 5, you can now unlock special contracts from the Order of Sprout & Glass. With the use of terrariums or farming plots, you can grow 8 unique crops. Each crop can be infused with magical Aether, leading to 10 different variations each—that’s 80 growable items total! Your shelves are about to get crowded.



Stormsprout Wand



No farm is complete without the right tools. The Order provides the Stormsprout Wand, a magical implement that summons storm clouds to water your crops for the day. Farming with flair!



Cheese Has Gotten Cheesier



One of the new crops (and its infusions) can be crafted into cheese. Which one? Milkweed. Yes, milkweed cheese is now a thing.



Farming Guide



Feeling lost? Each terrarium or farm plot comes with a built-in guide. Use the alternative action (right click on mouse) and it will walk you through step by step.