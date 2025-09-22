 Skip to content
22 September 2025 Build 20068272 Edited 22 September 2025 – 05:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello everyone,
In this update, we have added more military vehicles to the Escape map. We have also improved the game's performance, so you will now get more FPS in higher graphics settings than before with the same graphics.

Update log:
1. Performance
1.1 We have improved the game's performance. You will get more FPS. If you are wondering why the game looks a little pixelated in the distance, this is normal due to the optimization for better performance.
2. Escape Map
2.1 We have added more military vehicles to improve the atmosphere.
2.2 Don't be alarmed, there are now a few loose bodies. Fun tip: you can push the hospital beds around.
3. Enemies
3.1 The enemies have been visually refreshed with bulletproof vests.

Rge wishes you a good game and good luck with the missions.

Changed files in this update

