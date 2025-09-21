Hello! With this update, we've solved one of the biggest challenges in Screen Capture (OCR) translation: how to accurately translate both long paragraphs and itemized lists at the same time.
✨ New Feature: Intelligent Text Reconstruction Technology
Our previous system sometimes struggled with text structure. It could break sentences in the middle of a paragraph by treating each line separately, or conversely, merge distinct list items into a single, nonsensical paragraph.
Our new "Intelligent Text Reconstruction" technology eliminates this issue entirely. The application now "understands" the structure of the on-screen text:
It analyzes punctuation at the end of each line (., ?, !, etc.) to determine if a sentence is complete.
If the sentence continues, it merges the lines to preserve the paragraph's flow.
If it's a separate item, like in a menu, it keeps it separate to preserve its structure.
🚀 Improvements:
Fluent Paragraphs: Sentences are no longer broken across lines. They are translated as a single, coherent block, preserving their natural flow and meaning.
Accurate Lists: Menus, in-game stats, or any itemized text are translated flawlessly, with each entry handled individually.
Structural Intelligence: No matter the format of the on-screen text, the app now intelligently adapts to provide the most accurate translation possible.
Thank you for your feedback, which was essential in making this significant improvement
Changed files in this update