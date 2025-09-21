Hello! With this update, we've solved one of the biggest challenges in Screen Capture (OCR) translation: how to accurately translate both long paragraphs and itemized lists at the same time.

✨ New Feature: Intelligent Text Reconstruction Technology

Our previous system sometimes struggled with text structure. It could break sentences in the middle of a paragraph by treating each line separately, or conversely, merge distinct list items into a single, nonsensical paragraph.

Our new "Intelligent Text Reconstruction" technology eliminates this issue entirely. The application now "understands" the structure of the on-screen text:

It analyzes punctuation at the end of each line ( . , ? , ! , etc.) to determine if a sentence is complete.

If the sentence continues, it merges the lines to preserve the paragraph's flow.

If it's a separate item, like in a menu, it keeps it separate to preserve its structure.

🚀 Improvements:

Fluent Paragraphs: Sentences are no longer broken across lines. They are translated as a single, coherent block, preserving their natural flow and meaning.

Accurate Lists: Menus, in-game stats, or any itemized text are translated flawlessly, with each entry handled individually.

Structural Intelligence: No matter the format of the on-screen text, the app now intelligently adapts to provide the most accurate translation possible.

Thank you for your feedback, which was essential in making this significant improvement