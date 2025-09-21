 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong BlockBlasters Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20068271 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:46:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello! With this update, we've solved one of the biggest challenges in Screen Capture (OCR) translation: how to accurately translate both long paragraphs and itemized lists at the same time.

✨ New Feature: Intelligent Text Reconstruction Technology

Our previous system sometimes struggled with text structure. It could break sentences in the middle of a paragraph by treating each line separately, or conversely, merge distinct list items into a single, nonsensical paragraph.

Our new "Intelligent Text Reconstruction" technology eliminates this issue entirely. The application now "understands" the structure of the on-screen text:

  • It analyzes punctuation at the end of each line (., ?, !, etc.) to determine if a sentence is complete.

  • If the sentence continues, it merges the lines to preserve the paragraph's flow.

  • If it's a separate item, like in a menu, it keeps it separate to preserve its structure.

🚀 Improvements:

  • Fluent Paragraphs: Sentences are no longer broken across lines. They are translated as a single, coherent block, preserving their natural flow and meaning.

  • Accurate Lists: Menus, in-game stats, or any itemized text are translated flawlessly, with each entry handled individually.

  • Structural Intelligence: No matter the format of the on-screen text, the app now intelligently adapts to provide the most accurate translation possible.

Thank you for your feedback, which was essential in making this significant improvement

Changed files in this update

Depot 3827151
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link