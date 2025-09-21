Reimagined Rebuilt Ready. v. 0.2

This follow-up update builds upon our previous release, bringing important fixes, improvements, and new visual features. Several Settings functions that previously did not work correctly have now been fully restored, including the Gamma setting, which had been reset to 0 for some players.

RTX is now fully enabled! You can turn it on via RTX Quality in Settings. This enhancement significantly improves lighting, reflections, and overall visual fidelity, creating a more immersive and realistic gaming experience.

Clouds have been upgraded to more closely mimic real-world sky behavior, with dynamic movement and more natural visuals across all maps.

Additionally, several critical bugs have been fixed, including gameplay instability, object spawns, and mesh issues in Groovery Woodland. Some known issues remain, such as minor performance drops in Training Base, bots getting stuck, and reload animation quirks, but we are actively working to resolve these as soon as possible.

This update continues our effort to polish the game step by step, ensuring better performance, improved visuals, and a smoother overall experience for all players.

Check out all the details below, and as always: thank you for being part of this journey with us. You make this game possible.

New

Real RTX is now ON! Enable Lumen (RTX Quality) in Settings to turn RTX On.



Change

Remove Mail. No longer available in game.

Changing indoor not to be too dark.

Added more Streetlights to BattleRow.

Added more Lights to Lobby.

Added more Lights to Training Base.

Changing Realistic Clouds.



Hot Fix

Destroy bots not working after Match, and Leave Match.

Too dark in Details. Graphic has been rounded down not too dark.

Spawn direct to Premade Server Match from join Match.

Unstable gameplay issues after New Graphic has been optimized to better gameplay, and we will continue to optimize the game, to get the fully optimized gameplay.

Spawn Object issues PlayGround.

Groovery Woodland Mesh issues.

Gamma set to 0 issues.

Settings not working correct. All functions works now again.

Main Light to BattleRow and Dark Medieval not working issues.



Knowning issues

Training Base has smaller performance issues, and will be fixed as soon as possible.

Bots stuck in some object issues, and will be fixed as soon as possible.

Reload animation issues, and will be fixed as soon as possible.

Thank you for your continued support and patience as we work to improve your gaming experience. Update your game now to experience these improvements and enjoy a better, more polished gameplay. Dive back into the action with enhanced features and stability! Happy gaming! Stay connected by joining our Discord community to stay up-to-date with the latest news and updates about our upcoming game features, as well as other exciting developments and beyond. Join us on Discord today and become a part of the journey! If you experience any bugs, please report them to us as soon as possible on our Discord.

MT Games Interactive Team

