 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong BlockBlasters Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20068198 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:39:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Entirely re-wrote the tooltip positioning logic for items and skill trees. This should improve visibility substantially on handhelds and other low-res devices. As always, let me know! There are far more resolutions than I can reasonably test on, so feedback and screenshots help a lot
  • Added optional tooltips to skills in-run. If you find this annoying, there's an option to turn it off
  • Fixed a major issue triggered by entering secret areas under certain conditions
  • Fixed a major issue that causes strange behavior rarely when a Boss Ghost disappears, or you end a run with an active Boss Ghost, or you entered a Challenge
  • Fixed a series of major issues with buff expiration. Hopefully this will fix various issues, such as Lunar Howl ceasing to function randomly in a run
  • Enabled one T2 unique
  • Fixed the modifier tags on the Entropy-themed uniques
  • Fixed a bug where the Ascalon skills were applying after multipliers and conversion, rendering them far weaker than they should have been
  • Fixed a bug where Rune Blast was not charging Runic Blade. You had one job, Rune Blast!
  • Fixed a bug where the Infinity ultimate was not tripling the effect of Mana spent in some conditions
  • Improved Wolf Avatar AI a bit

Changed files in this update

Depot 2052161
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link