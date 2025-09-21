- Entirely re-wrote the tooltip positioning logic for items and skill trees. This should improve visibility substantially on handhelds and other low-res devices. As always, let me know! There are far more resolutions than I can reasonably test on, so feedback and screenshots help a lot
- Added optional tooltips to skills in-run. If you find this annoying, there's an option to turn it off
- Fixed a major issue triggered by entering secret areas under certain conditions
- Fixed a major issue that causes strange behavior rarely when a Boss Ghost disappears, or you end a run with an active Boss Ghost, or you entered a Challenge
- Fixed a series of major issues with buff expiration. Hopefully this will fix various issues, such as Lunar Howl ceasing to function randomly in a run
- Enabled one T2 unique
- Fixed the modifier tags on the Entropy-themed uniques
- Fixed a bug where the Ascalon skills were applying after multipliers and conversion, rendering them far weaker than they should have been
- Fixed a bug where Rune Blast was not charging Runic Blade. You had one job, Rune Blast!
- Fixed a bug where the Infinity ultimate was not tripling the effect of Mana spent in some conditions
- Improved Wolf Avatar AI a bit
EA Hotfix #6 - Stability + Controller Improvements
