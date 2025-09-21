 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20068131 Edited 21 September 2025 – 21:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a problem when storing Logs both in the car Storage and Chest Storage

  • Fixed not being possible to drag items to the Storage Chest slots (it was possble only to quick move)

  • Added Animal Hide to animals drops

  • Fixed Nails Quest not completing

  • Added Dried Animal Hide to Tanning Rack

  • Fixed Storage from car not Saving

Changed files in this update

