Fixed a problem when storing Logs both in the car Storage and Chest Storage
Fixed not being possible to drag items to the Storage Chest slots (it was possble only to quick move)
Added Animal Hide to animals drops
Fixed Nails Quest not completing
Added Dried Animal Hide to Tanning Rack
Fixed Storage from car not Saving
