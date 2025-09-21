 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20068036 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:13:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog


- Fixed bug in locate_vehicle that allowed locating an npc's vehicle even if they didn't have a car.

- Fixed bug that prevented decrypting a copy of an encrypted text file.

- Fixed bug #1228: file.cap files don't respect encryption

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Grey Hack Windows Depot 605231
  • Loading history…
macOS Grey Hack OSX Depot 605232
  • Loading history…
Linux Grey Hack Linux Depot 605233
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Grey Hack Windows32 Depot 605234
  • Loading history…
