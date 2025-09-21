Patch Notes:
Patch #2
Update notes via Steam Community
I got another small patch and a single new part drop cause I am currently busy with other things.
Patch Notes:
Fixed a single typo[*] Added the roman candle leg, a new tier 2 leg for self-defense and part buffing
Patch Notes:
