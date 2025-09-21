 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong BlockBlasters Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20068017 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
I got another small patch and a single new part drop cause I am currently busy with other things.

Patch Notes:
  • Fixed a single typo
    • [*] Added the roman candle leg, a new tier 2 leg for self-defense and part buffing

    Changed files in this update

    Depot 3967161
    • Loading history…
    Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
    Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
    Open link