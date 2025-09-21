- Fix grass floating above terrain
- Add more sparkles to increase item visibility even in tall grass
- Work around a driver bug on Intel GPUs
- Adjust vertical FoV based on screen aspect ratio
- Increase text size in the inventory
- Cuttable trees
- Fix bug with camera dialogue transitions
- Add different impact sounds to different enemies
Grass fixes and more
Update notes via Steam Community
