21 September 2025 Build 20067938 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fix grass floating above terrain
- Add more sparkles to increase item visibility even in tall grass
- Work around a driver bug on Intel GPUs
- Adjust vertical FoV based on screen aspect ratio
- Increase text size in the inventory
- Cuttable trees
- Fix bug with camera dialogue transitions
- Add different impact sounds to different enemies

