We’ve just released Parallel Experiment 1.0.7. Here’s what’s new:
Features
New control scheme for the Labyrinth and Parallel City sections
Added the ability to rewatch cutscenes from the main menu
Added support for the Back button on Android
Improvements
Improved functionality of skipping dialogues
Adjusted timing of notifications after completing puzzles in the Bar
Bug Fixes
Fixed a bug that blocked some players from continuing certain conversations
Various other bug fixes and stability improvements
Changed files in this update