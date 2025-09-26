 Skip to content
26 September 2025 Build 20067937 Edited 26 September 2025 – 09:06:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just released Parallel Experiment 1.0.7. Here’s what’s new:

Features

  • New control scheme for the Labyrinth and Parallel City sections

  • Added the ability to rewatch cutscenes from the main menu

  • Added support for the Back button on Android

Improvements

  • Improved functionality of skipping dialogues

  • Adjusted timing of notifications after completing puzzles in the Bar

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that blocked some players from continuing certain conversations

  • Various other bug fixes and stability improvements

