Update 1.0.3

New Content

- It is now possible to play with 5~15 players, however for the match to be counted as Ranked, there must still be at least 10 players.



Cosmetics

- Added cosmetics (Nameplates) unlocked when the player owns certain AmongUs Challenger DLCs or achievements.

- Added Season 1 Ranked Nameplates depending on the player’s current rank.



Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching.

Language

- Added and fixed certain translations in French / Simplified Chinese (Texts & Buttons)