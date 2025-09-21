 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.3

New Content

- It is now possible to play with 5~15 players, however for the match to be counted as Ranked, there must still be at least 10 players.


Cosmetics

- Added cosmetics (Nameplates) unlocked when the player owns certain AmongUs Challenger DLCs or achievements.

- Added Season 1 Ranked Nameplates depending on the player’s current rank.

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching.

Language

- Added and fixed certain translations in French / Simplified Chinese (Texts & Buttons)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3769781
