Update 1.0.3
New Content
- It is now possible to play with 5~15 players, however for the match to be counted as Ranked, there must still be at least 10 players.
Cosmetics
- Added cosmetics (Nameplates) unlocked when the player owns certain AmongUs Challenger DLCs or achievements.
- Added Season 1 Ranked Nameplates depending on the player’s current rank.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that prevented the game from launching.
Language
- Added and fixed certain translations in French / Simplified Chinese (Texts & Buttons)
Changed files in this update