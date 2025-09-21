 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067911
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
  • Added profiles to the Cinematic Camera.


Balance:
  • Mining Laser damage increased 3/s >> 10/s
  • Added station names to autopilot navigate-to-dock options.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed a crash when a client player exits a multiplayer game.
  • Fixed Advanced Plates missing recipe.
  • Added the total amount of mineable resources to the Drone Mining Bay.
  • Fixed ships flying off into the void when trying to navigate to an occupied dock.
  • Docks can no longer be disassembled when a ship is docked.
  • Shipyard docks can now be renamed.
  • Added VSync setting.
  • Added Mouse Invert Y Axis setting.
  • Fixed the Refinery audio not being affected by the Audio Settings.
  • Renamed “Dual Cannons” to “Plasma Cannons”.
  • Fixed paint colours not being applied to the Mining Laser.
  • Fixed paint colours not being applied to the Station Elevator interior.
  • Decreased radial menu dead zone.
  • Added warnings to the Science Lab UI when research is not selected or invalid materials are added.


Known Issues:
  • Sometimes the Mining Drone Bay does not detect large asteroids.

