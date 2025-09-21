- Added profiles to the Cinematic Camera.
Balance:
- Mining Laser damage increased 3/s >> 10/s
- Added station names to autopilot navigate-to-dock options.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a crash when a client player exits a multiplayer game.
- Fixed Advanced Plates missing recipe.
- Added the total amount of mineable resources to the Drone Mining Bay.
- Fixed ships flying off into the void when trying to navigate to an occupied dock.
- Docks can no longer be disassembled when a ship is docked.
- Shipyard docks can now be renamed.
- Added VSync setting.
- Added Mouse Invert Y Axis setting.
- Fixed the Refinery audio not being affected by the Audio Settings.
- Renamed “Dual Cannons” to “Plasma Cannons”.
- Fixed paint colours not being applied to the Mining Laser.
- Fixed paint colours not being applied to the Station Elevator interior.
- Decreased radial menu dead zone.
- Added warnings to the Science Lab UI when research is not selected or invalid materials are added.
Known Issues:
- Sometimes the Mining Drone Bay does not detect large asteroids.
Changed files in this update