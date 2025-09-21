- Fixed Dragon's Breath Concentrated Dragon not doing damage to monsters

- Made befr workbench have a larger interact radius so players notice its interactable

- Fixed tooltips on the HUD to still work while in the backpack

- Fixed inventory items sticking to the mouse when dragging to the very corner of slot

- Fixed a bug where player loses pet if they drag equipped pet into pet courier slots

- Fixed fireball cooldown reduction by 15% skill tree spec not working

- Fixed items on the ground not despawning after 30 minutes

- Fixed quest indicators still showing for quests that are not present anymore

- Fixed the inventory background fade to line up correctly on ultra wide screens

- Fixed the pet disappearing when reloading the game

- Fixed the guid hall stash chest disappearing for players

- Added speed counter to the advanced player stats page

- Fixed the intro logo video sound to respect the player's volume settings

- Fixed being able to get non-combat items onto the quick slot bar

- Fixed harvesting allowing the player to exceed their encumbrance

- Fixed chests to not spawn items on top of other items

- Fixed passives not updating properly after respec'ing (visual bug)

- Fixed power of the wild spell not able to be unlocked

- Fixed seed bomb spell not being available at myrll

- Fixed parrot to only target monsters that are in combat