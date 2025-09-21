 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067849 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Dragon's Breath Concentrated Dragon not doing damage to monsters
- Made befr workbench have a larger interact radius so players notice its interactable
- Fixed tooltips on the HUD to still work while in the backpack
- Fixed inventory items sticking to the mouse when dragging to the very corner of slot
- Fixed a bug where player loses pet if they drag equipped pet into pet courier slots
- Fixed fireball cooldown reduction by 15% skill tree spec not working
- Fixed items on the ground not despawning after 30 minutes
- Fixed quest indicators still showing for quests that are not present anymore
- Fixed the inventory background fade to line up correctly on ultra wide screens
- Fixed the pet disappearing when reloading the game
- Fixed the guid hall stash chest disappearing for players
- Added speed counter to the advanced player stats page
- Fixed the intro logo video sound to respect the player's volume settings
- Fixed being able to get non-combat items onto the quick slot bar
- Fixed harvesting allowing the player to exceed their encumbrance
- Fixed chests to not spawn items on top of other items
- Fixed passives not updating properly after respec'ing (visual bug)
- Fixed power of the wild spell not able to be unlocked
- Fixed seed bomb spell not being available at myrll
- Fixed parrot to only target monsters that are in combat

Changed files in this update

