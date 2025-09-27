Hello folks,

Woodfel version 1.05 is out now! This update brings a load of improvements, some bug fixes, and new content to Woodfel!

The major element of this update is an improvement to the world lighting, bringing spookier night-time ambience, but also better ways to light up your worlds at night. The darker nights have brought with them scary spiders that like to creep around and hunt at night, so make sure to light up your towns with lanterns and lamp posts! A new ground lantern recipe has been added to help you out with this!

Spiders also have a chance to drop two new weapons, as well as spider silk fibres & fabric. There are new recipe drops to make use of this new silk too!

I hope you enjoy the update, happy hunting!

[Full changelog below]

Full Changelog:

Improvements:

Seed drop rates have been increased when gathering from some plants (ferns, cotton plants, thorns).

Clicking the tracked quest title on the HUD will open the quest book to that quest.

The game now checks Steam is running before trying to load or create a game.

Major lighting update. Night is now darker, and underground is more consistently dark through day & night. Lanterns and lamps now illuminate the voxel terrain too. Grass lighting better matches the terrain. Lighting areas will prevent dark-stalking creatures from spawning there.

Light optimisation - distant lights will now switch to a lower quality render mode to improve performance. This can be disabled in the .ini file.

Players can now move through defeated creatures, to allow looting dropped items without having to wait for the creature to despawn.

Various performance optimisiation (cleaner object instantiation, better use of batching).

Players and dropped items should clamp to the world bounds to prevent losing things off the world edge.

Additions:

Added a bloom slider to in-game settings to allow fine-tuning of the bloom amount.

The smelting window now has a button to show all available smelting recipes.

New spider enemies - Spiders will spawn around the world but much prefer the dark (nightime and underground). They have a chance to drop new items and recipes!

New items and recipes - Spider silk allows the crafting of two new outfits, and spiders have a chance to drop some powerful new weapons!

Dark-stalking creatures - In dark places or at night there is a chance for hostile creatures to spawn and stalk the player. Make sure your safe places are lit!

There is a setting in the .ini file to enable or disable harass & darkstalk events, for those who want a more peaceful life.

A new craftable ground lantern recipe has been added, and Hamish has a quest which will reward you with some lanterns!

New help pages added to explain inventory shortcuts and smelting.

Fixes: