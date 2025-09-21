 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067812 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:09:14 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added “delete all buildings in group” button in the selected group of garden beds
- Added display of the number of garden beds in the group window
- Fixed some issues with the navigation mesh system that were causing settlers to freeze up
- Added hotkeys to open the technology tree and world map
- Added new icons for some buildings
- Removed events about unreachable buildings that were triggered by mistake
- Added sounds: picking up an item, constructing, researching a technology, completing crafting, marking a resource for gathering
- Added more sounds when interacting with ui elements
- Added a new effect when completing construction and when completing landscape changes
- Fixed a bug allowing roads to be built on top of each other
- Fixed camera shake when building a group of buildings
- Fixed localization in some places
- Fixed problems with tutorial tasks window
- Small bug fixes

