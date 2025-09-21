- Added “delete all buildings in group” button in the selected group of garden beds

- Added display of the number of garden beds in the group window

- Fixed some issues with the navigation mesh system that were causing settlers to freeze up

- Added hotkeys to open the technology tree and world map

- Added new icons for some buildings

- Removed events about unreachable buildings that were triggered by mistake

- Added sounds: picking up an item, constructing, researching a technology, completing crafting, marking a resource for gathering

- Added more sounds when interacting with ui elements

- Added a new effect when completing construction and when completing landscape changes

- Fixed a bug allowing roads to be built on top of each other

- Fixed camera shake when building a group of buildings

- Fixed localization in some places

- Fixed problems with tutorial tasks window

- Small bug fixes