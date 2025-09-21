Knights, mercs and matrix divers - this one is for you. With Update #34, we've added new IC to help improve the smoothness of the IC progression across the game, tuned up the navigation maps for a number of different matrix maps, added new matrix templates for prison break missions, and fixed the display for a number of types of Leverages tied to Legwork and Linked Missions.

I'm traveling at the moment, so this will be briefer than normal! Feel free to post follow-up questions in the comments.

Thanks to everyone playing and posting F10s and especially big thanks to everyone who posted a review this week!

Our Save Game Policy and Updates

First, since you're going to be seeing a lot of updates around here, we want to share our saved game policy up front so everyone understands our commitment to your games. No saved game will ever be invalidated by an update. All new content and features will be added immediately to all saved games (with the reasonable exception of New Game options). You never have to restart if you don't want to. This is a studio commitment that we have made and kept for many years and games. We stand by it. So do not stress about the deluge of updates that is coming your way - heist on my good heisters.

New IC + Improved IC Progression

With Update #34, we've added 8 new matrix IC types that help fill in the gaps in progression across the set. These 8 new IC don't add any new capabilities or powers, but they do help fill out the IC catalog so that there can be a smoother scale for new players (IC upgrade to really hard IC slower) and also at the high end (new options for IC to get even meaner at the end of the progression).

New Matrix Map Templates for Prison Breaks

With Update #34, we've added new high difficulty matrix templates to ensure that prison breaks and other missions that involve doors as part of their core objective have a better progression of matrix host difficulty through the game.

Improving Legwork and Linked Missions Display

With Update #34, we've fixed and improved a number of issues with how Leverages that are dependent on Legwork or on a linked mission are display. Each of these cases had odd hovers appearing when you clicked to select the Leverage, sometimes as confusing as just hovering "Text Common". In addition, if a Leverage was tied to the reward of a linked mission (like in the Truck Job) the text for the Leverage was displayed twice.

v2.2.15 - #34: Glittering Streams - 9/21/2025

- Improved IC allocation tables to make early game easier and late game harder

- New IC: Red Hammer, X-Scrambler, Death Snake, Red Tarpit, Jackhammer, Searchlight, Black Diamond

- New Matrix Hosts: Added two new high difficulty matrix hosts for Prison missions & door control hacks

- Fixed double print of Leverage rewards in TRUCK JOB and other missions with cross-mission rewards

- Improved Leverage hover when looking at Leverages that are linked to other missions and Legwork (no longer "Text Common")

- Fixed issues with several hosts that included invalid links

- Improved several matrix host maps to include better layouts and navigation