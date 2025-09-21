We've added several new music tracks.



We implemented the final models and animations for the mannequins in the dinner scene. We also took the time to review and adjust the audio levels on several dialogues.



We added new textures to multiple models throughout the house for that extra touch of detail.



We fixed a bug that caused some dialogues to repeat in the labyrinth scene.



Hey everyone!We're moving full steam ahead for the demo release in October! Here's what we've been up to this week:On a side note, we're noticing some performance issues in this new build that weren't there before, so we're already investigating the cause to get it optimized. If any of you experience something similar, please don't hesitate to let us know on our Discord.Cheers!Wilmar & WildermanApamate Studio