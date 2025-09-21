 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067715
Hey everyone!

We're moving full steam ahead for the demo release in October! Here's what we've been up to this week:

  • We've added several new music tracks.
  • We implemented the final models and animations for the mannequins in the dinner scene. We also took the time to review and adjust the audio levels on several dialogues.
  • We added new textures to multiple models throughout the house for that extra touch of detail.
  • We fixed a bug that caused some dialogues to repeat in the labyrinth scene.


On a side note, we're noticing some performance issues in this new build that weren't there before, so we're already investigating the cause to get it optimized. If any of you experience something similar, please don't hesitate to let us know on our Discord.

Cheers!

Wilmar & Wilderman
Apamate Studio

