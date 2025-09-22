 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
Major 22 September 2025 Build 20067713 Edited 22 September 2025 – 07:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Where the silence of the corridors is broken by the echo of footsteps, the Prologue keeps transforming.

Today’s update brings not only smoother gameplay and higher FPS, but also new refinements in visuals and sound.

🔧 What’s new in this update

Optimization

  • significantly improved performance in VR,

  • resolved frequent stuttering issues,

  • enhanced overall stability.

👉 It’s not the summit yet – but a big step forward.

Graphics & Audio

  • new visual effects and artistic tweaks,

  • additional sound elements to enrich the atmosphere.

💬 The role of the Prologue

From the very beginning, The Riese Project – Prologue has been a dialogue with players.
The full version of the game remains in the shadows – which is why here you have a direct impact on the shape of the entire project.
This is where we test solutions, listen to feedback, and implement changes.

🌌 The personal side of this project

The Riese Project was born within a small team. Its first chapter, shared with you on Steam, became The Riese Project – Prologue.
As time passed, I was left alone – but I continue carrying what we started.

It’s a heavy subject, shrouded in silence – and not everyone wanted to stay with it.
I was warned that those who listen to this place for too long may vanish into its darkness.
Maybe so… but I will not stop.

This story grows from real undergrounds – unfinished tunnels carved into the mountains, filled with concrete, rust, and silence.

This is my journey – and you are part of it.
Today, The Riese Project – Prologue is already present on over 40,000 player accounts.
It’s a sign that this story is alive – and that I’m not creating it in a void.
Your voices truly shape the direction of the full version of The Riese Project.

🙏 Thank you – and I wish you smooth gameplay at full FPS.

Sebastian (Masashige)
Real Invented Studio
One Man Army

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2142401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link