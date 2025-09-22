Where the silence of the corridors is broken by the echo of footsteps, the Prologue keeps transforming.

Today’s update brings not only smoother gameplay and higher FPS, but also new refinements in visuals and sound.

🔧 What’s new in this update

Optimization

significantly improved performance in VR,

resolved frequent stuttering issues,

enhanced overall stability.

👉 It’s not the summit yet – but a big step forward.

Graphics & Audio

new visual effects and artistic tweaks,

additional sound elements to enrich the atmosphere.

💬 The role of the Prologue

From the very beginning, The Riese Project – Prologue has been a dialogue with players.

The full version of the game remains in the shadows – which is why here you have a direct impact on the shape of the entire project.

This is where we test solutions, listen to feedback, and implement changes.

🌌 The personal side of this project

The Riese Project was born within a small team. Its first chapter, shared with you on Steam, became The Riese Project – Prologue.

As time passed, I was left alone – but I continue carrying what we started.

It’s a heavy subject, shrouded in silence – and not everyone wanted to stay with it.

I was warned that those who listen to this place for too long may vanish into its darkness.

Maybe so… but I will not stop.

This story grows from real undergrounds – unfinished tunnels carved into the mountains, filled with concrete, rust, and silence.

This is my journey – and you are part of it.

Today, The Riese Project – Prologue is already present on over 40,000 player accounts.

It’s a sign that this story is alive – and that I’m not creating it in a void.

Your voices truly shape the direction of the full version of The Riese Project.

🙏 Thank you – and I wish you smooth gameplay at full FPS.

Sebastian (Masashige)

Real Invented Studio

One Man Army