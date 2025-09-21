Hey everyone!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🌍 Localization

We’ve added more languages and made improvements to existing ones.

There may still be some missing or incorrect texts, but we’re actively working on polishing them.

We’ll continue improving localization, and we’d love your help — if you spot something wrong or unclear, please let us know!

🎮 Gameplay Adjustments

Based on your feedback, we’ve made the game a bit more challenging overall.

Relics and Stickers are now easier to access in the early stages, making repeated runs feel more varied and exciting.

💬 We’ll keep moving forward with your suggestions, so please keep sharing your thoughts with us. Let’s continue shaping Ballardo together!

See you in the next update — and have fun! 💜

— NUE Games