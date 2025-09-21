 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067671 Edited 21 September 2025 – 20:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

Here’s what’s new in this update:

🌍 Localization

  • We’ve added more languages and made improvements to existing ones.

  • There may still be some missing or incorrect texts, but we’re actively working on polishing them.

  • We’ll continue improving localization, and we’d love your help — if you spot something wrong or unclear, please let us know!

🎮 Gameplay Adjustments

  • Based on your feedback, we’ve made the game a bit more challenging overall.

  • Relics and Stickers are now easier to access in the early stages, making repeated runs feel more varied and exciting.

💬 We’ll keep moving forward with your suggestions, so please keep sharing your thoughts with us. Let’s continue shaping Ballardo together!

See you in the next update — and have fun! 💜

— NUE Games

