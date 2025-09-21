- Added 8 new highly technical bonus levels.
- Every Jungnode (with one exception which I'm saving for a later update) now unlocks a gameplay or utility feature.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed issue where jumper hosts sometimes lost friction.
7656…) to be redirected to calculator
id/ or
profiles/
app/ or
sub/ or
bundle/ or
depot/
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update