21 September 2025 Build 20067605 Edited 21 September 2025 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Content:
  • Added 8 new highly technical bonus levels.
  • Every Jungnode (with one exception which I'm saving for a later update) now unlocks a gameplay or utility feature.


Bug Fixes:
  • Fixed issue where jumper hosts sometimes lost friction.

