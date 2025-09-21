 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20067573 Edited 21 September 2025 – 18:46:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! I hope everyone is enjoying Egoist to their hearts content! Have you found any of the Product variants yet? Hehe...

Anyway, you know the drill. Balance changes, bug fixes, and all that jazz.

Additions
-In preparation for a future character, Voice Volume has been added to the settings menu

Changes
-Joyless Flame now decays at a rate of 1 per turn
-Mask of Dreams now inflicts 2 Joyless Flame on activation
-Poor Soul now gives 1 random item (was previously only Station Misery items)

Bug • Fixes

-Fixed a bug in which Auto Battle could trap the player in both Zhu Haoyu's special animations
-Fixed a bug in which pausing while using Auto Battle would result in a softlock
-Fixed a bug in which certain Products from Cubes could be kept between Nodes when restarting
-Fixed a bug in which completing the Dream "Perfect X Match" would cause Cubes to stay hidden
-Fixed a bug in which Sentiment specifically gained from the Death Portrait could result in a crash

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3463911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link