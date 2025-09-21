Hello, hello, and hi! It is I, flower baasket! I hope everyone is enjoying Egoist to their hearts content! Have you found any of the Product variants yet? Hehe...



Anyway, you know the drill. Balance changes, bug fixes, and all that jazz.



Additions

-In preparation for a future character, Voice Volume has been added to the settings menu



Changes

-Joyless Flame now decays at a rate of 1 per turn

-Mask of Dreams now inflicts 2 Joyless Flame on activation

-Poor Soul now gives 1 random item (was previously only Station Misery items)



Bug • Fixes



-Fixed a bug in which Auto Battle could trap the player in both Zhu Haoyu's special animations

-Fixed a bug in which pausing while using Auto Battle would result in a softlock

-Fixed a bug in which certain Products from Cubes could be kept between Nodes when restarting

-Fixed a bug in which completing the Dream "Perfect X Match" would cause Cubes to stay hidden

-Fixed a bug in which Sentiment specifically gained from the Death Portrait could result in a crash