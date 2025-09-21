 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067570
  • Fixed several snags with checking for completing Quests and generating Escort Back ones
  • Fixed infinite climbing up and down when climbing completely vertically
  • Fixed incorrect name for Glass Shards in the Crafting Menu
  • Fixed several instances of characters dying not registering globally immediately
  • Made Glowshrooms spawn way more in Caves, and adjusted the other gather spots inside
  • Limited the max width of Quest text in the HUD
  • Can now unlock more than one 50-Stat Steam Achievements at the same time, and that also procs on Buffs
  • Better checking for empty space behind the player character to teleport faraway party members to

