Major 21 September 2025 Build 20067512 Edited 22 September 2025 – 00:33:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

  • Chassis scene

  • New rotor hard linked material rotaring layers relatively to each other

  • Easy key bindings

  • Chassis control (LEFT,RIGHT)

  • Smooth speed control (Z,X)

  • Laser turret (UP,DOWN,TAB)

  • Bind keys for Icebreaker control video tutorial

  • Sticky materials now only stick to each other (to prevent dirt from sticking to the wheels)

  • New temperature spectrum colors

