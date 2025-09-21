Chassis scene
New rotor hard linked material rotaring layers relatively to each other
Easy key bindings
Chassis control (LEFT,RIGHT)
Smooth speed control (Z,X)
Laser turret (UP,DOWN,TAB)
Bind keys for Icebreaker control video tutorial
Sticky materials now only stick to each other (to prevent dirt from sticking to the wheels)
New temperature spectrum colors
v0.8.4.0 - Chassis. Keyboard control
