v0.42.3.0
New:
Weapons:
Miso Blade.
Frost Wand.
Cursed Staff.
Debuff Aura.
Shotgun.
Changes:
Characters:
Fighter:
Removed starting stat Range Attack Distance decreased by 30%.
Removed starting stat Range Cooldown decreased by 30%.
Weapons:
All Instant weapons now start with 5% chance to Follow Up attack.
Holy Hammer:
Added Wall Ricochet tag.
Inferno:
Damage increased from 4 to 5.
Attack cooldown decreased from 0.8s to 0.76s.
Chain Lightning:
Attack cooldown decreased from 1.75s to 1.35s
Damage increased from 11 to 12.
Changed files in this update