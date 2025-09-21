 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20067464 Edited 21 September 2025 – 18:32:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.42.3.0

New:

  • Weapons:

    • Miso Blade.

    • Frost Wand.

    • Cursed Staff.

    • Debuff Aura.

    • Shotgun.

Changes:

  • Characters:

    • Fighter:

      • Removed starting stat Range Attack Distance decreased by 30%.

      • Removed starting stat Range Cooldown decreased by 30%.

  • Weapons:

    • All Instant weapons now start with 5% chance to Follow Up attack.

    • Holy Hammer:

      • Added Wall Ricochet tag.

    • Inferno:

      • Damage increased from 4 to 5.

      • Attack cooldown decreased from 0.8s to 0.76s.

    • Chain Lightning:

      • Attack cooldown decreased from 1.75s to 1.35s

      • Damage increased from 11 to 12.

Changed files in this update

