21 September 2025 Build 20067405 Edited 21 September 2025 – 19:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Add a skip indicator to the intro cutscene
  • New players are taken straight into the first level after hitting Play on the main menu, rather than starting the cutscene
  • Add slate option to Cave's first waypoint so players may opt-in to watch the cutscene

Windows 64-bit Depot 3815021
macOS 64-bit Depot 3815022
