- Add a skip indicator to the intro cutscene
- New players are taken straight into the first level after hitting Play on the main menu, rather than starting the cutscene
- Add slate option to Cave's first waypoint so players may opt-in to watch the cutscene
2025-09-21
Update notes via Steam Community
