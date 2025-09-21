Leaderboards will be reset on actual patch release!
Beta will likely be up for around a few days to a week and will be removed once the actual update is released! Leaderboards and Credits are disabled in betas. Any bug reports are greatly appreciated here or in the Discord!
Access the beta on Steam: Right Click on Disfigure -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> beta - For testing new update content
New Weapon: Laser Catalyst!
New Mutation: Morphic Orbit!
Doom Rounds and Shrapnel reworked into separate upgrade trees with new perks!
Adjustments to Boss Health Scaling
Adjustments to various boss sounds
Health cap added to Bosses 4 and 5 on both maps
Adjustments to damage number appearance
Added an option to skip Mutation Screen Intro Particle
Mutation Pickup now despawns after a minute
Map 2 enemies given a central hitbox: Boss 2, Enemy 4, Enemy 10
Fixed a bug where Crippling Fragments upgrade would set enemy speed to zero
Fixed a bug where Piercing would work inconsistently on enemy legs
Fixed a bug where adjusting blue for Crosshair Color wasn’t working
Fixed a bug where Flash Shot weapon perk would interact inconsistently with Ricochet
Changed depots in beta branch