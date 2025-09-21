 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY skate. The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong Arena Breakout: Infinite Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20067385 Edited 21 September 2025 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Leaderboards will be reset on actual patch release!

Beta will likely be up for around a few days to a week and will be removed once the actual update is released! Leaderboards and Credits are disabled in betas. Any bug reports are greatly appreciated here or in the Discord!

Access the beta on Steam: Right Click on Disfigure -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> beta - For testing new update content

  • New Weapon: Laser Catalyst!

  • New Mutation: Morphic Orbit!

  • Doom Rounds and Shrapnel reworked into separate upgrade trees with new perks!

  • Adjustments to Boss Health Scaling 

  • Adjustments to various boss sounds

  • Health cap added to Bosses 4 and 5 on both maps

  • Adjustments to damage number appearance

  • Added an option to skip Mutation Screen Intro Particle

  • Mutation Pickup now despawns after a minute

  • Map 2 enemies given a central hitbox: Boss 2, Enemy 4, Enemy 10

  • Fixed a bug where Crippling Fragments upgrade would set enemy speed to zero

  • Fixed a bug where Piercing would work inconsistently on enemy legs

  • Fixed a bug where adjusting blue for Crosshair Color wasn’t working

  • Fixed a bug where Flash Shot weapon perk would interact inconsistently with Ricochet

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 20067385
Windows Depot 2083161
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link