This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Leaderboards will be reset on actual patch release!

Beta will likely be up for around a few days to a week and will be removed once the actual update is released! Leaderboards and Credits are disabled in betas. Any bug reports are greatly appreciated here or in the Discord!

Access the beta on Steam : Right Click on Disfigure -> Properties -> Betas -> Beta Participation -> beta - For testing new update content