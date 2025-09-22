 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY BlockBlasters skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Deadlock
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
22 September 2025 Build 20067345 Edited 22 September 2025 – 06:09:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- New Relics [Malicious Tumor, Lightning Ring, Outer Fog]
- 1 New Hidden Ruin
- [Futaba] Animal Barrage - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Futaba] Wild Lonely Island - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Futaba] Daiyokai Yogi - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Festival Beerto] Oak Barrel Smash - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Festival Beerto] Beer Yeast - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Grace] Peace Messenger - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Flower of Purification] Bug Fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 2750921
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link