- New Relics [Malicious Tumor, Lightning Ring, Outer Fog]
- 1 New Hidden Ruin
- [Futaba] Animal Barrage - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Futaba] Wild Lonely Island - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Futaba] Daiyokai Yogi - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Festival Beerto] Oak Barrel Smash - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Festival Beerto] Beer Yeast - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Grace] Peace Messenger - Turn Restriction Removed
- [Flower of Purification] Bug Fixes
2.3.33.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update