Hey everyone,



After a long run in Early Access, I’m excited to announce that Bearzerk is officially launching out of that phase. A final small patch is on the way to squash a few bugs and polish up what we’ve done so far, and then that’s it: Bearzerk hits its “full launch” milestone.



I want to take a moment to say thank you. If you backed, played, tested, shared feedback, or just hung around, it all meant a lot. I’m really proud of what Bearzerk became: the world, the atmosphere, the art, the ideas. It’s been a journey.



That said, I also have to be honest. Interest didn’t grow in the way I’d hoped. Sales weren’t massive. The scope I initially envisioned, grand and ambitious, isn’t something that seems sustainable for the return. After weighing things out, it’s not worth stretching myself thin on a project that isn’t getting the traction to support it long term.



So Bearzerk reaches its natural conclusion here. But far from being the end, it’s a stepping stone. I’ve got bigger, more fun ideas I want to chase, and this experience will feed into those. Thank you for being part of this project. I couldn’t ask for better people to have done it with.



Looking forward to what’s next, and hope you’ll check out this final patch, enjoy what’s there, and come with me to new projects.



Stefan - Bearzerk dev guy