21 September 2025 Build 20067275 Edited 21 September 2025 – 17:52:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

[Fixed]

  • Fixed an issue where progress was not being saved after defeating the Trinity of Mire (Proclivitas, Risk I).

