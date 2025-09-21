This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone, I've released a new small patch today, mainly because someone had a bug in Story Mode that stopped them progressing with some of the plot. There's also a slight improvement to vaulting - if you're vaulting a long line of fences (such as the ones around the gas station in Story Mode), you can turn right or left to get off instead of having to watch your character do this goofy vaulting animation all the way to the end of it with no way to stop it.

Here's the change list:

If you are vaulting a long line of fences you can turn sideways to cancel it, as long as there's nothing blocking you

Fix for surrender to FEMA quest triggering late in the story when it's no longer relevant

Fix for Kelly/Liam's plan not triggering if you get to that point after the doom raiders start coming

Fix for customizable reload speed not working when character is AI-controlled

The previous patch, v261, is now in the main branch and should be on XBox soon (maybe tomorrow).

What's this publicbeta thing?

v262 will be in the "publicbeta" branch on Steam for a while, before pushing it to the main game and to XBox. If you want to try the latest features as they come out (and help test them!) it's a good idea to start using this branch. But keep in mind:

Because it's the bleeding edge it could be less stable

If you want to be able to play online co-op with someone you'll need to be on the same version as them

If you go back from the "publicbeta" branch to the main branch you may not be able to load savegames created on "publicbeta".

To use publicbeta, just right-click on Survivalist: Invisible Strain in your Steam library and go to Properties, then Betas and in the drop-down select "publicbeta".