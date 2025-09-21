-Increased starting reputation with Vika (4>>5).
-Decreased starting reputation with Alina (7>>5).
-Decreased final speed in the dancing minigame.
-Decreased hand tremors by ~20%.
-Fixed a bug where, after the first date with Vika, a tray could remain in the player's inventory and could not be dropped.
-Fixed some interaction issues with the sink and plates.
-Other minor fixes.
Sebasa Games
Minor update 1.04.69
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3055231
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update