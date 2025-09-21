-Increased starting reputation with Vika (4>>5).

-Decreased starting reputation with Alina (7>>5).

-Decreased final speed in the dancing minigame.

-Decreased hand tremors by ~20%.



-Fixed a bug where, after the first date with Vika, a tray could remain in the player's inventory and could not be dropped.

-Fixed some interaction issues with the sink and plates.

-Other minor fixes.



Sebasa Games