 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast skate. Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066990 Edited 21 September 2025 – 17:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

⚙️ System Updates

  • Added chat system in the lobby.

  • Added display of player status: online/in battle.

🔧 General Updates

  • Aura effects from passive skills can no longer stack.

  • Added 10 extra seconds in the unlock challenges for Pharaoh and Overlord.

  • Immolation skill:

    • Damage range increased from 720 → 750.

    • Now unaffected by magic damage.

    • Damage now ignores armor.

  • Elite waves now drop gold + wood + monster souls.

  • Added the ability to purchase Empty Vial for 40 monster souls.

  • Increased the limit of elixirs from 300 → 500.

📜 Quest Updates

  • Reduced completion condition for Arcanis quest from 20% → 15%.

  • The completion conditions of cooperative quests will be adjusted (based on the number of players) at the start of each wave.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3675931
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link