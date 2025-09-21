⚙️ System Updates
Added chat system in the lobby.
Added display of player status: online/in battle.
🔧 General Updates
Aura effects from passive skills can no longer stack.
Added 10 extra seconds in the unlock challenges for Pharaoh and Overlord.
Immolation skill:
Damage range increased from 720 → 750.
Now unaffected by magic damage.
Damage now ignores armor.
Elite waves now drop gold + wood + monster souls.
Added the ability to purchase Empty Vial for 40 monster souls.
Increased the limit of elixirs from 300 → 500.
📜 Quest Updates
Reduced completion condition for Arcanis quest from 20% → 15%.
The completion conditions of cooperative quests will be adjusted (based on the number of players) at the start of each wave.
Changed files in this update