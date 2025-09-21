 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Changelog - Version v0.34


Changes

  • Disconnect reason text tweaks: font changed to a more readable one; now contains a disconnect code in addition to human-readable text.
  • If a server has been waiting too long in zombie gamemode for players, it will now end the round and start a map vote excluding zombie gamemode. This fixes issues where servers get stuck in zombie gamemode with low player counts.
  • Improved F1 console suggestions: now shows 10 results instead of 5; much improved suggestion search based on user input.
  • Server list UI now shows the number of players online in addition to server count.
  • Tents now fall if not supported by enough voxels below them.
  • Added weapon pierce mechanic: a single shot may now hit multiple enemies lined up behind each other.
  • Water now has a new shader.
  • Added new official map: DragonValley.


Server Changes

  • Added log_level option to filter out unnecessary logs.
  • Various logging improvements.


Fixes

  • Fixed server from effectively crashing due to abusive cvar changes.
  • Fixed issue where shooting at the world near a grenade on the ground would play incorrect grenade-world collision sounds.
  • Potentially fixed bug where two players could pick up a single CTF flag simultaneously.
  • Fixed issue where high-velocity players jumping or falling could tunnel through solid voxels. This likely fixes random falls into the ground resulting in death.
  • Fixed blood color not being red.
  • Fixed small memory leak on the client.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3151711
Linux 64-bit Depot 3151712
