Changelog - Version v0.34
Changes
- Disconnect reason text tweaks: font changed to a more readable one; now contains a disconnect code in addition to human-readable text.
- If a server has been waiting too long in zombie gamemode for players, it will now end the round and start a map vote excluding zombie gamemode. This fixes issues where servers get stuck in zombie gamemode with low player counts.
- Improved F1 console suggestions: now shows 10 results instead of 5; much improved suggestion search based on user input.
- Server list UI now shows the number of players online in addition to server count.
- Tents now fall if not supported by enough voxels below them.
- Added weapon pierce mechanic: a single shot may now hit multiple enemies lined up behind each other.
- Water now has a new shader.
- Added new official map: DragonValley.
Server Changes
- Added log_level option to filter out unnecessary logs.
- Various logging improvements.
Fixes
- Fixed server from effectively crashing due to abusive cvar changes.
- Fixed issue where shooting at the world near a grenade on the ground would play incorrect grenade-world collision sounds.
- Potentially fixed bug where two players could pick up a single CTF flag simultaneously.
- Fixed issue where high-velocity players jumping or falling could tunnel through solid voxels. This likely fixes random falls into the ground resulting in death.
- Fixed blood color not being red.
- Fixed small memory leak on the client.
Changed files in this update