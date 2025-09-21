 Skip to content
21 September 2025
Update notes via Steam Community
Hey P Pals we've been hard at work making Phase Pal more secure and privacy-focused for our global community!

GDPR Compliance Implementation
We're excited to announce our comprehensive GDPR compliance system! Here's what we've built:

Granular Privacy Controls
  • Analytics Tracking - Users can choose whether to share usage data
  • Chat History Storage - Control over storing conversation history
  • Chat Memory - Manage if the AI remembers your conversations
  • Error Reporting - Opt-in/out of crash report sharing


Smart Audit Logging
  • Every privacy choice is securely logged with timestamps
  • Full audit trail for compliance requirements
  • Automatic consent verification system


Global Compliance Features
  • China Region Support - Proper handling for different regulatory environments
  • Region Detection - Automatic compliance adjustments based on location
  • Feature Restrictions - Smart blocking of cloud features in restricted regions
  • Multi-language Support - Localized privacy notices and controls


User Experience Improvements
  • Tutorial Integration - Privacy choices explained during onboarding
  • Settings Management - Easy privacy controls in-game settings
  • Real-time Updates - Privacy settings sync across devices
  • Clear Communication - Transparent privacy policies and notices


Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to enhance the Phase Pal experience!

