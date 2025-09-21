GDPR Compliance Implementation
We're excited to announce our comprehensive GDPR compliance system! Here's what we've built:
Granular Privacy Controls
- Analytics Tracking - Users can choose whether to share usage data
- Chat History Storage - Control over storing conversation history
- Chat Memory - Manage if the AI remembers your conversations
- Error Reporting - Opt-in/out of crash report sharing
Smart Audit Logging
- Every privacy choice is securely logged with timestamps
- Full audit trail for compliance requirements
- Automatic consent verification system
Global Compliance Features
- China Region Support - Proper handling for different regulatory environments
- Region Detection - Automatic compliance adjustments based on location
- Feature Restrictions - Smart blocking of cloud features in restricted regions
- Multi-language Support - Localized privacy notices and controls
User Experience Improvements
- Tutorial Integration - Privacy choices explained during onboarding
- Settings Management - Easy privacy controls in-game settings
- Real-time Updates - Privacy settings sync across devices
- Clear Communication - Transparent privacy policies and notices
Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to enhance the Phase Pal experience!
