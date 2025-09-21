Analytics Tracking - Users can choose whether to share usage data



Chat History Storage - Control over storing conversation history



Chat Memory - Manage if the AI remembers your conversations



Error Reporting - Opt-in/out of crash report sharing



Every privacy choice is securely logged with timestamps



Full audit trail for compliance requirements



Automatic consent verification system



China Region Support - Proper handling for different regulatory environments



Region Detection - Automatic compliance adjustments based on location



Feature Restrictions - Smart blocking of cloud features in restricted regions



Multi-language Support - Localized privacy notices and controls



Tutorial Integration - Privacy choices explained during onboarding



Settings Management - Easy privacy controls in-game settings



Real-time Updates - Privacy settings sync across devices



Clear Communication - Transparent privacy policies and notices



Hey P Pals we've been hard at work making Phase Pal more secure and privacy-focused for our global community!We're excited to announce our comprehensive GDPR compliance system! Here's what we've built:Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to enhance the Phase Pal experience!