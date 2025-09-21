 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20066909 Edited 21 September 2025 – 17:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, this is the list of some bugfix and small changes for today!

Bugfix & Tutorial Updates

  • Fixed a bug where stocker mixes some ammo types.

  • Fixed a bug where some colliders missing on items after canceling the placement.

  • Fixed a bug where you can't unlock the dialouge for selling brass box.

  • Fixed some skin name issues

  • Added new tutorial features for new players to navigate on tablet easier!

  • Some optimization for lights and map!

  • Added a new feature on case opening to know acquired skins bundles!

  • Sprays bottles are now in bundles of 5 and stations that use spray bottles, capacity is now 10!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2967851
