Bugfix & Tutorial Updates

Hello everyone, this is the list of some bugfix and small changes for today!

Fixed a bug where stocker mixes some ammo types.

Fixed a bug where some colliders missing on items after canceling the placement.

Fixed a bug where you can't unlock the dialouge for selling brass box.

Fixed some skin name issues

Added new tutorial features for new players to navigate on tablet easier!

Some optimization for lights and map!

Added a new feature on case opening to know acquired skins bundles!