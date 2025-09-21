Hello everyone, this is the list of some bugfix and small changes for today!
Bugfix & Tutorial Updates
Fixed a bug where stocker mixes some ammo types.
Fixed a bug where some colliders missing on items after canceling the placement.
Fixed a bug where you can't unlock the dialouge for selling brass box.
Fixed some skin name issues
Added new tutorial features for new players to navigate on tablet easier!
Some optimization for lights and map!
Added a new feature on case opening to know acquired skins bundles!
Sprays bottles are now in bundles of 5 and stations that use spray bottles, capacity is now 10!
