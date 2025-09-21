New Content:

-A brand new vehicle has been added to the hobby shop! Head there now to check out the HMT, a 1/8 scale fully simulated solid axle monster truck meant for serious bashing! This is the first basher class vehicle in the game, purely designed for stunts, jumps, and having fun! It's time to rip some wheelies and backflips!

For a fun bashing area to try until free roam mode comes out check out the track Backyard Skatepark Created by Darth k1r1s10us, Share Code: 1738

-5 monster truck bodies have been added

-A new monster truck wheel option has been, which can also be used on other vehicles

Changes:

-Complete overhaul to replay creation/upload system to drastically improve performance and eliminate hitching, lag, and hangs when uploading replays (especially long ones)

Bug Fixes:

-Fixed issue with long (8+ minute) scores potentially failing to be compressed and upload

-Added better catching/reporting of ghost upload errors and saving of your time to try again later

-Fixed saved time/replay from uploading at the same time as new time if you beat the time of a failed upload

-Fixed leaderboard resetting times when opening it even if you havnt gotten a new time