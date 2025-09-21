Please read all to understand!

Added:

- Controller support. Please don't use Steam own controller features for this to properly work.

- Re assignable controller buttons. More information below.

- Controller mode for movement. Unlike 8 direction system what keyboard has in use, controllers use 360 degree system.

Note: By default this is set to false. Turn this on at settings section: "Controller".

- Stick dead zone limit setting for movement and cam to prevent stick drifting.

- Menu auto-scroll feature. If holding any direction key in any menu, selection box will move to that direction automatically.

- Demo scenario only: Fellow guide added to starting room. Not a stopping tutorial, but he is only to hint lost ones.

Changes/Fixes:

- Text "Camera Mode" changed to "Invert Camera". Mistakenly was left like this.

- Camera sensitivity value was not updating in menu, but was updating the value anyway. Now is fixed.

- Dialog text now takes wider space.

- Rolling is not longer possible while jumping. Only while running and falling.

- Improved Luxifi's AI.

- Alchion fire attack no longer remain after death. Was not updating it's status if player lock is active.

- Wrong input was presented at one explanation. Replaced with

- Gill-Eion shop was updating wrong price numbers if trying to buy with not having enough credits, but still functioned as should and was not giving away items for free.

Game development progression:

I am currently set to graduate from university in December. I am writing my thesis and completing the last mandatory course, so frequent development progress is not expected at this time.

Once I have finished university, development will resume. The reason the demo was released this early was to gain academic credits and, of course, to do a little advertising.

About false information, that has been created:

I found out that some sites probably created by bots use wrong words to describe this game. Steam store page and demo build is only true source, what the game is about.

Info for reassigning controller:

Buttons can be changed from same place as keyboard, but controller mode must be set to true.

Reassigning is only available from confirmed pool of buttons which all buttons from controller excluding triggers, sticks and special buttons (touch pad, center button like PS button and etc).

Note: DualSense (Playstation 5) controllers don't work fully, because right/cam stick uses some kind of different input, but normal controllers like DualShock, Xbox 360 and etc should work fine.

Default controller buttons:

Playstation layout:

Action = [R1]

Sub weapon = [L1]

Jump = [X]

Special = [Circle]

Pause/Menu = [Start]

Xbox layout:

Action = [RB]

Sub weapon = [LB]

Jump = [A]

Special = [B]

Pause/Menu = [Start]

If update does not start automatically then uninstall and install again.

Those who have installed demo might need to remove input data file from your computer. File location: ...\\AppData\\LocalLow\\JuhaniPaananen\\Astrobarian Demo\\InputData.json.