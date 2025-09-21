- Add a new camera feature that allow lock target between camera and player so that camera will not be blocked by walls that easily.
If you don't like it, you can still turn it off in option/game settings.
- Add Sprint Block tutorial that teach players just sprint run to deal with machine guns.
- Fix a bug that enemies could stop combo when player is invincible when success perfect guard.
Camera Optimize && Add Sprint Block Tutorial
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update