 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066726 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:13:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Add a new camera feature that allow lock target between camera and player so that camera will not be blocked by walls that easily.
If you don't like it, you can still turn it off in option/game settings.
- Add Sprint Block tutorial that teach players just sprint run to deal with machine guns.
- Fix a bug that enemies could stop combo when player is invincible when success perfect guard.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2893001
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link