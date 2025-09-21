 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20066594 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:39:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

With this update, I wanted to bring some much-needed balancing to the game. I apologize for the long delay between the translation update and this one, but I had to prioritize other projects and personal matters.

Here are the patch notes:

  • Increased the default computer storage space from 10 to 30.

  • Increased the storage space provided by upgrades (50, 70, 100).

  • Reduced the price of computer upgrades (40, 70, 80).

  • Reduced the Wi-Fi detection increase rate.

  • Reduced the probability of phishing contracts appearing to allow for more variety.

Thank you all once again for your support.

Happy hacking!

