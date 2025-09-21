Hi everyone,

With this update, I wanted to bring some much-needed balancing to the game. I apologize for the long delay between the translation update and this one, but I had to prioritize other projects and personal matters.

Here are the patch notes:

Increased the default computer storage space from 10 to 30.

Increased the storage space provided by upgrades (50, 70, 100).

Reduced the price of computer upgrades (40, 70, 80).

Reduced the Wi-Fi detection increase rate.

Reduced the probability of phishing contracts appearing to allow for more variety.

Thank you all once again for your support.

Happy hacking!