Hi Everyone,



As promised, second week, second upgrade. Of Lies and Rain, is still at a solid 93% review score on steam!



If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review to let us know what you loved or what could be improved.



To everyone who bought the early access we want to ensure you that even if we don't sell one more copy of the game from now on, we will update the game once per week, every week, untill we release the full game later this year. Afterall we have been working for free for almost 2 years, it won't be a few more weeks/months to stop us!



Update Log:



- added Footsteps with footstep volume option

Footsteps will depend on the surface you walk on, if you find it annoying there is a dedicated volume slider in the options.



- added ambient volume option

- added thumbstick sensitivity option (fix drift on old controllers)

- added haptics intensity option



- fix first trigger action ignored

- fix floating hand bug

- fix shotgun half-discharged magazines

- fix enhanced input buttons (use started/completed events)

- fix coupled trigger/height calibration options

- fix nest 1st elevator going back

- fix dataworld anchor better unlock

- fix machinegun secondary grab collisions

- fix scorpion grenade throwback

- fix elevators with preactivation pops on activation (labirynth/adecore)

- fix Flower not starting after the labyrinth

- added screen percentage option +/-50% (skipping 100 that causes reprojection)

- added spectator window mode option (windowed/fullscreen)

- fix TAA ghosting/jittering (suggest to increase sharpness a bit for best visuals)

- fix Vulkan rendering (disabled SM6, also for DX12)

- enhanced SteamVR haptics curves



As always thanks a lot to everyone who played our game and took time to leave a review!!! It helps a lot! See you in a week with the next update.

Best,

Castello Inc Team.