 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066592 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:32:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

As promised, second week, second upgrade. Of Lies and Rain, is still at a solid 93% review score on steam!

If you enjoyed the game, please consider leaving a review to let us know what you loved or what could be improved.

To everyone who bought the early access we want to ensure you that even if we don't sell one more copy of the game from now on, we will update the game once per week, every week, untill we release the full game later this year. Afterall we have been working for free for almost 2 years, it won't be a few more weeks/months to stop us!

Update Log:

- added Footsteps with footstep volume option
Footsteps will depend on the surface you walk on, if you find it annoying there is a dedicated volume slider in the options.

- added ambient volume option

- added thumbstick sensitivity option (fix drift on old controllers)

- added haptics intensity option


- fix first trigger action ignored

- fix floating hand bug

- fix shotgun half-discharged magazines 

- fix enhanced input buttons (use started/completed events)

 

- fix coupled trigger/height calibration options 

- fix nest 1st elevator going back

- fix dataworld anchor better unlock

- fix machinegun secondary grab collisions

- fix scorpion grenade throwback 

- fix elevators with preactivation pops on activation (labirynth/adecore) 

- fix Flower not starting after the labyrinth

- added screen percentage option +/-50% (skipping 100 that causes reprojection)

- added spectator window mode option (windowed/fullscreen)

- fix TAA ghosting/jittering (suggest to increase sharpness a bit for best visuals)

- fix Vulkan rendering (disabled SM6, also for DX12)

- enhanced SteamVR haptics curves

As always thanks a lot to everyone who played our game and took time to leave a review!!! It helps a lot! See you in a week with the next update.

Best,

Castello Inc Team.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3141331
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link