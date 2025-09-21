Hi, this update fixes some bugs, adds some new features and new maps.
We hope you enjoy your time on STRAFTAT !
New Maps
JF_Space
Dragonfly_Helicopter ( + Dragonfly_Helicopter_Alt)
Dragonfly_Xanthate ( + Dragonfly_Xanthate_Alt)
Dragonfly_Sewer_Alt_Alt
Sonova_Chimney_Alt
Sonova_RoadSide_Alt
Sonova_Skatepark
Sonova_TheDome
Sonova_Bankment
New Features and Bug Fixes
Improved free cam movement (Up and Down are now mapped on Space and Left Ctrl as well)
Better Filtering on user names and lobby names
Lobby chat now prevents spam
Added two new weapons : Cyst and Blister (Cyst already existed before but wasn't fully implemented)
Fixed mouse sensitivity on free cam
Weapons Buffs : Cyst and Torrent
We recently started working on our next game, so STRAFTAT updates will be less frequent.
We will still continue to update the game for bug fixing and potential new content.
Changed files in this update