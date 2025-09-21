Hi, this update fixes some bugs, adds some new features and new maps.

We hope you enjoy your time on STRAFTAT !

New Maps

JF_Space

Dragonfly_Helicopter ( + Dragonfly_Helicopter_Alt)

Dragonfly_Xanthate ( + Dragonfly_Xanthate_Alt)

Dragonfly_Sewer_Alt_Alt

Sonova_Chimney_Alt

Sonova_RoadSide_Alt

Sonova_Skatepark

Sonova_TheDome

Sonova_Bankment

New Features and Bug Fixes

Improved free cam movement (Up and Down are now mapped on Space and Left Ctrl as well)

Better Filtering on user names and lobby names

Lobby chat now prevents spam

Added two new weapons : Cyst and Blister (Cyst already existed before but wasn't fully implemented)

Fixed mouse sensitivity on free cam

Weapons Buffs : Cyst and Torrent

We recently started working on our next game, so STRAFTAT updates will be less frequent.

We will still continue to update the game for bug fixing and potential new content.