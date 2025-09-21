 Skip to content
21 September 2025 Build 20066518 Edited 21 September 2025 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi, this update fixes some bugs, adds some new features and new maps.

We hope you enjoy your time on STRAFTAT !

New Maps

  • JF_Space

  • Dragonfly_Helicopter ( + Dragonfly_Helicopter_Alt)

  • Dragonfly_Xanthate ( + Dragonfly_Xanthate_Alt)

  • Dragonfly_Sewer_Alt_Alt

  • Sonova_Chimney_Alt

  • Sonova_RoadSide_Alt

  • Sonova_Skatepark

  • Sonova_TheDome

  • Sonova_Bankment

New Features and Bug Fixes

  • Improved free cam movement (Up and Down are now mapped on Space and Left Ctrl as well)

  • Better Filtering on user names and lobby names

  • Lobby chat now prevents spam

  • Added two new weapons : Cyst and Blister (Cyst already existed before but wasn't fully implemented)

  • Fixed mouse sensitivity on free cam

  • Weapons Buffs : Cyst and Torrent

We recently started working on our next game, so STRAFTAT updates will be less frequent.

We will still continue to update the game for bug fixing and potential new content.

