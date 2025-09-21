 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066511 Edited 21 September 2025 – 15:19:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Fixed:

1. Fixed the issue where characters may not display and the Attack button may disappear after using Waltz in Auto-Battle

2. Fixed the issue where item quantities from the previous game session remain after game over

Changed files in this update

Depot 3671401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link