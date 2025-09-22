Hail, Cosmonauts! See below for details on the latest updates.

v.0.13.33

Update Time: September 19, 2025

1. Fixed an issue where Astral Summons would cause pawns to attack themselves under certain circumstances if their target had disappeared.

2. Fixed text box out-of-bounds issues for Relic tooltips in 16:10 and 16:9 aspect ratios.

3. Fixed an issue where Relics would not display tooltips when viewed via battle code replay.

4. Fixed an issue with the description of Alchemy: it does not only take effect while in your hand, but also when in your deck or graveyard.

5. Fixed an issue where skills that detect the amount of cards in your deck would not take effect as intended when viewing battle code replays.

6. Fixed an issue where Ratillery's skill would not trigger visual effects.

7. Fixed certain controller issues.

v0.13.34

Update Time: September 20, 2025

1. Fixed an issue that could cause save loss on login.

v0.13.35-v0.13.36

Update Time: September 21, 2025

1. New Features

Quick Restart: In Level 1 of a run, this option can be selected from the menu by pressing Escape, and will restart your run without requiring you to exit and restart.

2. Stage and Difficulty Changes

Act II Difficulty 7-10:

Reduced attributes of enemies in the first stage of Level 1.

Slightly reduced attributes of enemies in the second stage of Level 1.

3. Enemy Changes

Slightly reduced attributes of enemy Magnetortoise.

Slightly reduced attributes of enemy Ardent Knight.

4. Boss Changes

Boss Mega Shockerel's skill damage is now linked to Might, and will deal higher damage when attacking allies.

5. Bug Fixes and Improvements

Fixed an issue that would leave you unable to select cards after a stage began, and added a backstop measure: if you are unable to select cards, return to the main menu and re-enter the stage to fix it.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash when playing multiple Auto cards as the second wave of enemies arrived.

Fixed an issue that could cause the game to crash if Hourglass and Chamelizard · Yellow were activated in sequence.

Fixed an issue where Chamelizard · Yellow's skills would be disabled after transforming.

Fixed an issue where Stimulating Wisdom would not affect Shadowflower after transforming.

Fixed an issue where Stormchaser and Silverlight Keeper would affect enemies.

Fixed an issue where Spirit Echo II would fail to activate.

Fixed an issue where the hero skill Sacrifice would leave you unable to right-click to view creatable cards.

Fixed an issue where Rend Asunder would erroneously appear in Auto/Reload Packs.

Fixed an issue where Shadow Dragon would absorb Might when playing Astral Summons.

Cards such as Mad Dance and Whirlwind Strike that deal [50% Might] damage now deal a minimum of 1 damage, and will no longer deal 0 damage.

6. Relic Changes

Relic Boxes are now weighted according to different heroes. Reduced or eliminated the chance that Relic Boxes will contain Relics that are not applicable to your current hero's class.

v0.13.37

Update Time: September 21, 2025

1. Fixed an issue where boss Grand Arcaness' Pierce skill would be retained from her first phase after transforming, allowing her to one-shot you.

2. Boss Shadow Dragon will no longer trigger its Might absorption skill in the first turn, preventing pawns that are Auto-played at the start of battle from being affected.

3. Reduced starting Health of boss Mega Channeler.