This small update adds some miscellaneous updates to the game. This game now plays ever so slightly differently the last time you play.

Additions:

You may now press up to pog.

Similar to ducking while pressing down, It is purely cosmetic.

Toreador March doesn't actually accompany this when you perform it.

A few difficulty settings has been added to the accessibility settings tab within the configuration menu.

You can now adjust the initial health value for up to 6. It comes into effect right as you respawn to a checkpoint. The condition for the "Lively Frog" achievement has been changed so you have to reach the level with 2 more health than you initially start with in order to get it. (Previously, you need 5)

You can now enable quick respawn after falling into the pit at the cost of 1 health point. This option is off by default. When enabled, you will respawn to the last ground tile you stayed on after falling into a pit, given that you have more than 1 health left. If not, you respawn at the last main checkpoint with max health. I have aggressively placed invisible checkpoints everywhere for this feature.



Changes:

The way rolling on balls (apples and acorn) works had some major changes.

Previously, you need to press jump while holding up in order to jump away from the ball. In this version, you will only have to press jump again in mid air in order to dismount.

If you do it the previous way (press jump while holding up), Froggo will now kick the ball regardless of his speed. The ball will always be kicked slightly upwards and the forward momentum is determined by your speed.

If you simply press jump in mid air without holding up, Froggo will now kick the ball directly downwards and receive some upward momentum. The ball may bounce right back to Froggo after slamming onto the ground or an enemy and that can depend on your jump height. Given that the player is moving forward, every time the ball successfully bounces back to Froggo, he will roll slightly faster. The ball doesn't always bounce back to you.

In order to dismount from the ground, you'll still need to hold up and press jump.

Rolling down a slope now makes you faster.

Entities will now "collide" with other entities in the world.

When come into contact, entities will now push each other away. This is to prevent more than one enemies stacking in the same place.

Balls can also now be pushed around by running into them.

Some sprites & animation have also been updated.

Froggo has received some upgrades to the animation, including running, kicking, and stretching tongue.

Enemies like Ants, Jim has updated sprite work.

Doors are now slightly taller.

Lily is now also taller, and she has a bigger hat.

Froggo isn't taller.

The hat he got from Lily isn't any bigger either.

Some other miscellaneous changes:

The first claw in Berry Bridge was removed.

Fixes

A crash involving the crystal object within the witch tower level has been fixed.

Content Update

Just kidding there is still no content update for Verdant Venture but I'm here to let you know that Drifting Sky has a Demo which contains 5 levels that you can try out!!! :DDD