1. A bug that can't click seeds even after watering them in the cafe has been fixed
2. Simplified/traditional Chinese translation has been updated. (This was the request of the translator.)
3. Polish translation has been added.
4. I chose to cut my tongue, but I solved a bug where the saved Mabel character appeared at the same time and I couldn't proceed with the tongue cutting option
5.The storage has been reduced from 3.6GB to 2.0GB by organizing unnecessary files for the game
Bug reports are always welcome.
Bug report:
Discord: dead_meat793
Email: panhwa1004@naver.com
+I'm currently fixing a bug that can't press exit right in the first prologue.
+Translation support is always welcome.
0921 Small updates + bug patches
