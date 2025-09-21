 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY The Leviathan's fantasy Dying Light: The Beast Hollow Knight: Silksong skate. Deadlock Arena Breakout: Infinite
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
21 September 2025 Build 20066250 Edited 21 September 2025 – 15:09:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
1. A bug that can't click seeds even after watering them in the cafe has been fixed

2. Simplified/traditional Chinese translation has been updated. (This was the request of the translator.)

3. Polish translation has been added.

4. I chose to cut my tongue, but I solved a bug where the saved Mabel character appeared at the same time and I couldn't proceed with the tongue cutting option

5.The storage has been reduced from 3.6GB to 2.0GB by organizing unnecessary files for the game



Bug reports are always welcome.

Bug report:

Discord: dead_meat793

Email: panhwa1004@naver.com





+I'm currently fixing a bug that can't press exit right in the first prologue.

+Translation support is always welcome.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3540551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link